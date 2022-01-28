Govt allows Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh to borrow additional Rs 7,309 crore for undertaking power sector reforms

The government has granted additional borrowing permission of Rs 7,309 crore to two states—Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh—for undertaking reforms in power sector, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

“While Rajasthan has been allowed to borrow additional Rs. 5,186 crore, Andhra Pradesh has been allowed to borrow additional Rs. 2,123 crore as an incentive to embark on the reform process,” the ministry said in a statement.

Based on the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, the Finance Ministry has decided to grant additional borrowing space of upto 0.5 percent of the gross state domestic product (GSDP) to the states every year for a four year period from 2021-22 to 2024-25 based on power sector reforms, as announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the 2021 Budget speech.

This will make available additional resources of more than Rs 1 lakh crore every year to the states, the ministry said. It added that the objective is to improve the operational and economic efficiency of the sector and promote a sustained increase in paid electricity consumption.

How states can avail additional borrowing

-The state government has to undertake a set of mandatory reforms and meet stipulated performance benchmarks. The reforms to be carried out are -

-Progressive assumption of responsibility for losses of public sector distribution companies (DISCOMs) by state government.

-Transparency in reporting of financial affairs of power sector including payment of subsidies and recording of liabilities of governments to DISCOMs and of DISCOMs to others.

-Timely rendition of financial and energy accounts and timely audit.

-Compliance with legal and regulatory requirements.

Once states undertake the above reforms, their performance is evaluated on the basis of a few parameters to determine the eligibility for additional borrowing in 2021-22.

The criteria include the percentage of metered electricity consumption against total energy consumption including agricultural connections, subsidy payment by Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to consumers, payment of electricity bills by government departments and local bodies, installation of prepaid meters in government office and use of innovations and innovative technologies.

States are also eligible for bonus marks for privatisation of the power distribution companies, according to the government’s statement.

The Ministry of Power is the nodal Ministry for assessment of performance. Apart from Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, nine other States, namely Assam, Goa, Kerala, Manipur, Meghalaya, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have also submitted their proposals to the Ministry of Power, which are under examination.