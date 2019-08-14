Government to test using LNG to power fishing boats
Updated : August 14, 2019 06:51 PM IST
Fishing boats are typically fuelled by diesel, but a new regulation by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) that limits the sulphur content of fuel used in ships by 2020 could push governments to explore the use of cleaner fuels.
LNG is not widely used in the fishing industry due to limited bunkering infrastructure and high costs.
