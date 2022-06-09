In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Union Minister for Power RK Singh talked about India's power and coal crunch.

Singh said, “Coal India and ministry of coal have increased their production. There is still a gap between our requirements and the supplies of domestic coal, therefore, we decided to import. We have asked the state-generating companies to import — NTPC too. Now Coal India limited is also importing, and will supply to the states."

He added, “Apart from that, Coal India is also going to import an additional 12 billion tonnes and keep that as a buffer stock to make sure that if there is any further shortfall in domestic coal, they will be able to supplement that.”

On the government's roadmap for the next three to five years, Singh said, “One, of course is our energy transition is happening at a rapid pace. Other is that coal will continue to be a major thing, but we are adding hydro. We have another about 12,000 megawatts of hydro under installation and are going to start more projects, but coal will still continue to occupy a large space in our power generation plants.”

He said the coal ministry is taking steps to enhance production of coal and believes that there are also steps need to be taken to enhance the mechanisms for evacuation of coal.

He said, “You need more rakes, so the railways ministry is adding to the lines so that evacuation becomes faster.”

