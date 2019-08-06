Government raises cost of refinery project with Saudi Aramco by 36%
Updated : August 06, 2019 02:32 PM IST
The sources said the cost escalation is mainly due to the delay in land acquisition for the project and that all calculations need to be reworked.
The 1.2 million barrels-per-day (bpd) coastal refinery in Maharashtra is now expected to be built at Roha in the Raigad district, about 100 km (62 miles) south of Mumbai.
