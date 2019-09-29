#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Government plan to privatise BPCL needs Parliament nod

Updated : September 29, 2019 05:24 PM IST

The government is considering a proposal to sell India's second-largest state refiner and fuel retailer BPCL to foreign and private firms but the privatisation plan will need a prior nod of Parliament, officials said.
Keen to get multi-nationals in domestic fuel retailing to boost competition, the government is mulling selling most of its 53.3 percent stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) to a strategic partner, officials aware of the development said.
Privatisation of BPCL will not just shake up fuel retailing sector long dominated by state-owned firms but also help meet at least a third of the government's Rs 1.05 lakh crore disinvestment target.
