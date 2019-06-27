Energy
Government mulls revival of gas-based power plants
Updated : June 27, 2019 11:22 AM IST
The current gas price is $4.1/MMBtu ( sans taxes), lower than $5/MMBtu, which favours power projects.
67 gas-based power projects of about 25,000 MW capacity are stranded due to gas unavailability.
