Government looks to raise oil imports from Russia

Updated : September 17, 2019 02:45 PM IST

IndiaÂ is looking at raising oil imports from Russia, oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.
Pradhan, who met the chief executive of Russian oil major Rosneft, IgorÂ Sechin,Â also said that fourÂ Indian companies also plan to raise their investment in Russia's oilfields.
