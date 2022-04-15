Government invites Expression of Interest for setting up manufacturing zone for power, renewable energy

The government has invited EoIs from interested parties for setting up a manufacturing zone on pilot basis for the power and renewable energy sector. The last date to submit the proposal is June 8, 2022, according to a notification on the website of Ministry of Power.

"Expression of Interest (EoI) for setting up a manufacturing zone on pilot basis for the power and renewable energy sector is on the website of Ministry of Power and MNRE and it is requested to consider participating for submission of EoI by June 8, 2022," the notification dated April 13, said.

Ministry of Power had earlier issued orders for implementation of a scheme to set up a manufacturing zone for the sector on pilot basis with a budgetary outlay of Rs 400 crore over a period of five years.