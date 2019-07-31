Government expects coal-fired power capacity to grow 22% in three years
Updated : July 31, 2019 08:52 PM IST
An increase in coal-fired power generation capacity would be bad news for India's cities, 14 of which feature in the World Health Organization's 20 most polluted in the world.
The International Energy Agency expects India to become the second largest coal consumer behind China early next decade.
Electricity demand in the country rose 36 percent in the seven years to April 2019 while coal-fired generation capacity during the period grew by 74 percent to 194.44 GW.
