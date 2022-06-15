Global Wind Day 2022 — Celebrating the power of clean energy

Every year, the Global Wind Day is celebrated on June 15 to acknowledge the prospects of wind power. Wind is among the most sustainable renewable energy sources. The Wind Day brings to fore its strength, and the possibilities it brings to reshape energy systems around the world. This day is dedicated to exploring the power of wind energy as it decarbonises our economies, and boosts growth.

History and significance

The first Global Wind Day was announced by the European Wind Energy Association (EWEA) in 2007. The EWEA joined hands with the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) in 2009 and since then it has been celebrated as a global event.

Global warming is one of the biggest concerns and a clean energy source like wind can be great for the fastest-growing industrial sectors of the world. Wind energy is an alternative to fossil fuels that produces no by-products and doesn’t add to the problem of global carbon emissions. It is an essential source of renewable energy that can help the world reach its net zero emissions target.

Theme

This year the World Wind Day revolves around raising awareness among people about the power and prospect of wind energy. It will be celebrated across social media platforms with the tagline, ‘We are #InWithWind, are you?’

Corporates, governments and communities around the world will organise events such as wind turbine demonstrations, educational seminars and educational trips to wind farms, parades, etc, to educate people about wind energy and its benefits.

