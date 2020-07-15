  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Energy
Economy

Global methane emissions rising due to oil and gas, agriculture: Studies

Updated : July 15, 2020 10:23 AM IST

Identifying sources of methane is an important first step in figuring out how to bring emissions down.
In the United States, now the world's top oil and gas producer, increased drilling by the industry contributed most to the rise.
Global methane emissions rising due to oil and gas, agriculture: Studies

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Gold steadies above USD 1,800 as virus fears, US-China tensions rise

Gold steadies above USD 1,800 as virus fears, US-China tensions rise

Infosys Q1FY21 Earnings: Here are the key expectations

Infosys Q1FY21 Earnings: Here are the key expectations

Flipkart raises $1.2 billion, Oyo’s ‘Sanitised Stays’ and other top startup stories of the day

Flipkart raises $1.2 billion, Oyo’s ‘Sanitised Stays’ and other top startup stories of the day

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement