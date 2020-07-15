Economy Global methane emissions rising due to oil and gas, agriculture: Studies Updated : July 15, 2020 10:23 AM IST Identifying sources of methane is an important first step in figuring out how to bring emissions down. In the United States, now the world's top oil and gas producer, increased drilling by the industry contributed most to the rise. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply