Fuel rates today: Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged on January 6

Fuel prices remained steady on Thursday (January 6, 2022) in major matro cities, according to state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Petrol prices in Delhi was retailing at Rs 95.41 a litre, while diesel at Rs 86.67 a litre. In the financial capital of Mumbai, petrol retail price was at Rs 109.98 per litre, whereas diesel was at Rs 94.14 a litre.

Retail petrol price in Kolkata was at Rs 104.67 a litre, while people have to shell out Rs 89.97 for a litre of diesel.

Petrol at the retail outlets in Chennai was at Rs 101.40 and while diesel was at Rs 91.43 a litre.

Petrol in Bengaluru was at Rs 100.58, while diesel at Rs 85.01 a litre.

A litre of petrol was priced at Rs 107.23, while diesel stands at Rs 90.87 per litre in Bhopal.

Fuel prices are still the highest in Mumbai among the metro cities. Petrol and diesel prices from state to state because of value-added tax (VAT).

The central government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre, respectively, in November 2021.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by OMCs based on international prices in the preceding 15 days and foreign stock exchanges.