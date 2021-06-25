Fuel prices unchanged today: Check petrol, diesel rates here

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
In Mumbai, the petrol price stood at Rs 103.89 per litre while diesel costs Rs 95.79 a litre.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,093.95
|-59.40
|-2.76
|HUL
|2,453.90
|-36.00
|-1.45
|Asian Paints
|3,003.20
|-39.70
|-1.30
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,725.10
|-12.90
|-0.74
|Nestle
|17,464.55
|-131.85
|-0.75
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.1700
|0.0100
|0.01
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5580
|0.0610
|0.07
|Pound-Rupee
|103.2810
|0.0080
|0.01
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6690
|0.0002
|0.04