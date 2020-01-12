#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex edges higher, Nifty holds 12,250; IT, bank stocks gain
World stocks at record high as techs lead relief rally
Oil prices slip further as falling over 4% in last two sessions
Rupee likely to extend losing streak in 2020
Home Energy
Energy

Fuel prices in India fall on Sunday after rise for three days

Updated : January 12, 2020 01:46 PM IST

In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 75.90 a litre, Rs 81.49 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 78.48 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 78.86 a litre in Chennai after the decrease in price.
The decrease in prices came after Brent crude prices fell after de-escalation of tensions between the US and Iran in the Middle East.
Fuel prices in India fall on Sunday after rise for three days
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tata Steel's Netherlands subsidiary raises 1.75 billion euro to refinance debt

Tata Steel's Netherlands subsidiary raises 1.75 billion euro to refinance debt

Overdrive: 2020 Consumer Electronics Show

Overdrive: 2020 Consumer Electronics Show

Industrial output: India's November IIP grows 1.8%, signalling recovery

Industrial output: India's November IIP grows 1.8%, signalling recovery

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV