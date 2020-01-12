Energy
Fuel prices in India fall on Sunday after rise for three days
Updated : January 12, 2020 01:46 PM IST
In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 75.90 a litre, Rs 81.49 a litre in Mumbai, Rs 78.48 a litre in Kolkata and Rs 78.86 a litre in Chennai after the decrease in price.
The decrease in prices came after Brent crude prices fell after de-escalation of tensions between the US and Iran in the Middle East.
