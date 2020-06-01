Fuel prices hike by Rs 2 per litre in Mumbai

Petrol and Diesel prices in the economic capital of the country have been increased by Rs 2 per litre on Monday. Now, petrol will cost Rs 78.32 per litre to Mumbaikars while diesel will be available at Rs 68.21 in the city.

The prices were increased after the Maharashtra government decided to levy a cess of Rs 2 on the vehicular fuel w.e.f. June 1. This increase will be applicable in the entire state.

The Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel is 26 percent and 24 percent respectively in the state.

Beside, a cess is also applicable on both type of fuels that the state government has increased from Rs 8.12 to Rs 10.12 per litre on petrol and Rs 3 per litre from the earlier Re 1 on diesel.