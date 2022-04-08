Fuel price today: Petrol, diesel prices remain unchanged for 2nd day in row; check prices in your city

The prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged for the second day in a row on Friday. On Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices were increased by 80 paise per litre, bringing the total increase in rates in 16 days to Rs 10 per litre.

According to a pricing notice from state fuel retailers, petrol will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre in Delhi, while diesel will cost Rs 96.67. One litre of petrol would cost Rs 105.86 in Gurugram, while one litre of diesel will cost Rs 97.10.

One litre of petrol in Mumbai will cost Rs 120.51 and diesel Rs 104.77 per litre while in Chennai, the petrol is at Rs 110.85 and diesel at Rs 100.94 per litre.

The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 115.12 and diesel is Rs 99.83. In Bengaluru, one litre of petrol will cost Rs 111.09 and one litre of diesel will cost Rs 94.79.

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation.

International oil prices, which neared USD 140 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, have tempered to around USD 100.71 per barrel, but fuel prices continue to be on the rise in India as state-owned fuel retailers cover the holding rates for a record 137 days during elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The increase in retail price warranted by rising crude oil prices during the 137-day hiatus is huge, but state-owned fuel retailers Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) are passing on the required increase in stages.

There have been 14 increases in prices in 17 days since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.