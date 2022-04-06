Fuel price hike: Petrol, diesel prices increase by Rs 10 per litre in 16 days

Petrol and diesel prices were on Wednesday hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates to Rs 10 per litre since March 22. This is the 14th hike in fuel prices in 16 days.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 105.41 per litre as against Rs 104.61 previously, while diesel rates have gone up from Rs 96.67 per litre to Rs 95.07, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Mumbai, the petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 120.51 (increased by 84 paise) and Rs 104.77 (increased by 85 paise) respectively.

Fuel prices had been on a freeze since November 4, 2021, ahead of the assembly elections in the five states -- a period during which the cost of raw material (crude oil) soared by about US $30 per barrel. Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. Rates are also dependent on freight.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war, petrol prices in India have gone up by merely 5 percent as against over 50 percent in some of the developed countries. Puri rejected the Opposition's charge that Operation Ganga was 'operation transport' and not 'operation evacuation'.

The minister, who was one of the special envoys sent to countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate evacuation of Indians from the war-torn nation, said the Indian government did organise buses in Ukraine to transport stranded students to bordering countries in the last stages of Operation Ganga and that cannot be dismissed as 'operation transport'. Referring to rising petrol prices, the minister said, "We are not the only country impacted by the war." The Russia-Ukraine war has affected the entire world, he added.

With inputs from PTI