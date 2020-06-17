Explained: Why fuel price has now been hiked for 11th straight day

With the ease in nationwide lockdown and economic activities picking up, oil marketing companies (OMC) have increased petrol and diesel prices for 11 consecutive days to Rs 6.02 per litre and Rs 6.40 per litre respectively.

The reason why OMCs are increasing prices every day is to match the petrol and diesel prices to international product prices and make up for the margins that are lost on account of the increase in exchange rates, steep increase in crude prices.

The prices are also pinching the common man as many states have increased value addition tax (VAT) and central government increased Rs 10 per litre on petrol and Rs 13 per litre on diesel as part of excise hike to shore up the revenue.

The petrol, diesel prices have frozen across cities from March 16 until June 6, from when the unlocking began post over 80 days of strict lockdown due to the coronavirus led pandemic.

In between, Indian crude basket prices crashed to $19.9 per barrel in April against $33.3 per barrel in March and it is now hovering around $40.21 per barrel as on June 17.

The benefit of low crude price was shadowed by VAT increase by states and Rs 10 per litre and Rs 13 per litre increase on excise duty hiked by the central government through the lockdown.

Auto fuel consumption March-May, 2020

Fuel Type March (MT) April (MT) May (MT) Diesel 5,651 3,250 ↓57.51% 5,495 ↑97.24% Petrol 2,156 973 ↓45.13% 1769 ↑82.05%

(% Comparison from March 2020)

The major part of the fuel prices which you see every day comprises of about 66 percent of VAT and excise duties, and rest 34 percent majorly comprises of fuel and freight cost and dealer margins.

Base price + freight Dealer commission VAT+Excise duty Retail Selling Price Petrol 22.44 3.60 50.69 76.73 Diesel 23.23 2.53 4.43 75.19

With pick up in manufacturing and aim to boost growth, some experts are of the view that an increase in fuel prices may have an inflationary impact.

However, the RBI in its last Monetary Policy Committee said, "The meltdown in demand is also likely to result in a significant easing of price pressures in core goods and services. Weak demand conditions in the presence of strong favourable base effects could result in headline inflation falling below the target rate during Q3 and Q4 of 2020-21."