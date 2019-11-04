#YesBank#TelecomWar
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Energy
Economy

For the country's energy security, it is critical to achieve a good balance on the grid, says GE Power India MD Prashant Jain

Updated : November 04, 2019 02:11 PM IST

In India, the current demand is for approximately 1,250 billion units of electricity out of which roughly about 1,000 billion units are coming from coal-based powered plants.
The deployment of FGD technology helps lower emission levels and remove about 97 percent of the Sulphur content and other harmful particles from the atmosphere.
For the country's energy security, it is critical to achieve a good balance on the grid, says GE Power India MD Prashant Jain
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Moneycontrol Pro active subscriber base crosses 1,00,000

Moneycontrol Pro active subscriber base crosses 1,00,000

Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.34 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS leads

Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.34 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS leads

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV