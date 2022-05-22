4/ Basic ED which is sharable with states has not been touched.Therefore, the entire burden of these two duty cuts (made in Nov, 21 and yesterday) is borne by the Centre.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 22, 2022
2/Basic Excise Duty (BED), Special Additional Excise duty (SAED),Road & Infrastructure Cess (RIC) and Agriculture & Infrastructure Development Cess (AIDC) together constitute Excise Duty on petrol and diesel.Basic ED is sharable with states.SAED,RIC & AIDC are non-sharable.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 22, 2022
5/ The duty reduction made yesterday has an implication of ₹ 1,00,000 cr a year for Centre. The duty reduction made in November’21 has an implication of Rs 1,20,000 cr a year for Centre. Total revenue implication to Centre, on these two duty cuts is thus ₹ 2,20,000 cr a year.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 22, 2022
7/The expenditure incurred by our Govt under @PMOIndia @narendramodi includes ₹ 24.85 lakh crore spent so far on food, fuel and fertiliser subsidies and ₹ 26.3 lakh crore on capital creation.Over the 10 years of UPA, only ₹ 13.9 lakh crore was spent on subsidies.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 22, 2022