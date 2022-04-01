FM exclusive: India buying oil from Russia, says Nirmala Sitharaman; adds prioritizing India's energy security

FM Nirmala Sitharaman has confirmed that India is buying oil from Russia at a discount at CNBC-TV18's IBLA awards. The rationale, as explained by EAM S Jaishankar too, is that India needs to look after its energy security first.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has confirmed that India is buying oil from Russia at a discount. Speaking with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan at the 2022 edition of the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards (IBLA) in Mumbai, Sitharaman explained why India has decided to do so.

"We have started buying Russian oil and have bought at least 3 to 4 days of supply," she said.

The rationale, as explained by EAM S Jaishankar too, is that India needs to look after its energy security first.

"I will put my energy security and my country’s interest first. If supply is available at a discount why shouldn’t I buy it," Sitharaman explained."

India has bought crude oil from Russia at a discount since the war started and explained that the purchases as beneficial for its citizens and something that even European countries are doing.

The Finance Minister also expressed cautious optimism about the road ahead for the Indian economy because of the uncertain geopolitical situation.

"Despite Russia Ukraine situation, the drop-in gas supplies and the crude situation I am cautiously optimistic," Sitharaman said.

The Finance Minister was also quizzed on the Russia-Ukraine crisis by the executive vice-chairman and managing director of Kotak Mahindra Bank, Uday Kotak. When asked what would she have done differently, had the FM known about the crisis beforehand, Sitharaman spelt out three things.

The Finance Minister said that she would have utilised the prior knowledge to export wheat and also to build reserves of sunflower oil. However, the knowledge would have been most useful in evacuating all the Indians, especially students, who got stuck in Ukraine, on time.

"I wish I was a jyotish to have known what Russia and Ukraine will go through. I think I would have ensured that all the wheat is sold well in time and exported. I would have ensured that I have all the sunflower which is blooming anywhere on the earth brought to India so that I am not deficit on edible oil and I would have ensured I got all my students out. At least three I have listed," Sitharaman said.

