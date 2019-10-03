Flooding at large Coal India mine to halt output for a month
Updated : October 03, 2019 08:35 AM IST
Flooding at one of Coal India Ltd's largest open-pit mines will halt production there for at least a month, a senior company official told Reuters on Wednesday, in a setback for a country trying to reduce its dependence on coal imports.
The flooding at the Dipka mine, which produces more than 30 million tonnes a year of thermal coal and accounts for some 5 percent of Coal India's overall output, could leave some power plants in eastern and central India scrambling for fuel.
The mine supplies coal to multiple utilities including NTPC Ltd's Sipat plant in the eastern state of Chhattisgarh, where the mine is located, and state-run utilities in western Maharashtra state.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more