FAQs: Coal shortage at power plants and steps taken by government to resolve the crisis

The Centre has reviewed the coal supply position with power plants in view of lower stocks at some projects.

The Power Ministry has constituted a Core Management Team (CMT) comprising of representatives from MOP, CEA and Coal India Limited (CIL) to ensure daily monitoring of the stocks. The CMT is closely monitoring the coal stocks on daily basis and ensuring follow up actions with CIL, Railways to improve the coal supply to power plants.

State-run power giant NTPC said that it has geared up to meet rising power demand and recorded electricity generation growth of 23 percent over the previous year.

Here's all you need to know about the coal shortage and what all the government is doing to resolve the crisis:

What defines coal shortage?

Power plants with less than 4 days of coal stock are considered supercritical and plants with less than 7 days of stock are critical. As many as 16 power plants are running at critical coal stock and rest at the supercritical level. As of August 29, 73 power plants that have a capacity of 92,417 MW have coal stock for 0-8 days.

What causes coal shortage?

Shortage of coal is caused by various reasons like production being affected by rains, less power generation from Hydropower plants, increased demand for electricity on account of opening up of the economy and non-payment of dues by power generation plants.

How does this impact electricity prices?

Amidst the high demand for electricity, coal shortage at one point led to Rs 20 per unit for electricity. The average price of electricity on August 29 was Rs 8.33 per unit, while before the coal shortage, in the first week of August, it hovered around Rs 2-4 per unit. The maximum peak demand of 200 GW was observed in July 2021 and now it is hovering around 192-193 GW. Historically, the maximum demand is observed in the month of September.

What steps are being taken by the government?

To ensure that there is no shortage of coal at the critical/supercritical power plants, the Union Ministry of Power has swung into action to redistribute coal from 26 power stations. These 26 power stations have a coal supply of more than 15 days and redistribution will help free up around 1.77 lakh tonnes of coal for power plants facing the shortage.

The ministry is also looking to utilise about 6,000 MW capacity at Mundra in Gujarat. The capacity is idle on account of the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) or contract issues between the power generator and the procurers. Furthermore, states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab have agreed to the idea of allowing power generation companies Tata Power and Adani Power to sell power on the exchanges.

State-run power giant NTPC said that it has geared up to meet rising power demand and recorded electricity generation growth of 23 percent over the previous year. The company also said that it is continuously coordinating with Coal India and Railways for augmenting coal supply at critical stations and diverting rakes wherever required. It is also augmenting 2.7 Lakh MT import coal left out from the contracts placed earlier.

How will these measures help?

The measures taken by the government will lead to an increase in power supply and consequently, electricity prices will come down. States will be able to procure electricity and meet demand at affordable prices without burdening consumers. The redistribution of coal by the Central government will impact captive power producers across the sectors like aluminium, steel, cement and eventually impact their productivity.