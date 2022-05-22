Excise duty cut on fuel a sequel to the November cuts, says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel, was in a sense, a sequel to the decision taken on November 4 last year. The minister spoke to CNBC-TV18 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022.

"On the decision, which was taken yesterday, I would like to remind you that this is in a sense, a sequel. Earlier, a decision was taken on November 4 last year because of the Prime Minister's considered and very well thought through assessment that the burden on the common man, the Aam Aadmi needed to be addressed,” Puri told CNBC-TV18 in an exclusive interview, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022.

He said the Prime Minister was very sensitive. He made the determination based on inputs he received from a lot of stakeholders within the system, his own ministers and other other inputs provided that it was necessary to cut petrol and diesel prices at that state, cut the excise by Rs 5 and 10, he said.

Talking about oil marketing companies, Puri said, "They are very strong stakeholders in our system and clearly, they do their own decision making.”

He added that it is a difficult and challenging task, but the oil marketing companies, as responsible citizens and responsible entities, are playing their part. "Now, obviously, if they have under recovery in one area, and this is for them to answer, maybe because they make up in petrochemicals or in refining and other areas, they are able to do it. But you know, it is not for me, as the Minister for petroleum and natural gas to have to tell them what they can do and what they can't do," Puri said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video