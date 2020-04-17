Energy
Electricity Amendment Bill 2020: Govt proposes Electricity Contract Enforcement Authority
Updated : April 17, 2020 09:01 PM IST
The feedback on the revised Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 has been sought within 21 days.
The bill proposes ECEA to adjudicate upon matters regarding performance of obligations under a contract related to sale, purchase or transmission of electricity.
It also proposes to empower load dispatch centre to oversee the payment security mechanism before scheduling dispatch of electricity.