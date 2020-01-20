#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
Drop in raw material prices to give a fillip to city gas distribution firms, says CLSA

Updated : January 20, 2020 03:09 PM IST

MGL has the best risk-reward, IGL has the most consistent growth in the space, and Gujarat Gas is a play on weak LNG prices.
Continued depressed LNG prices could be another tailwind to support growth in the industrial and commercial sectors.
Being key gas consumers, city gas companies outside Gujarat may see big gains from the inclusion of gas in GST.
