Drop in raw material prices to give a fillip to city gas distribution firms, says CLSA
Updated : January 20, 2020 03:09 PM IST
MGL has the best risk-reward, IGL has the most consistent growth in the space, and Gujarat Gas is a play on weak LNG prices.
Continued depressed LNG prices could be another tailwind to support growth in the industrial and commercial sectors.
Being key gas consumers, city gas companies outside Gujarat may see big gains from the inclusion of gas in GST.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more