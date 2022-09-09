Draft Electricity Bill sheds light on 500-GW renewable power addition by 2030

For India to achieve its 500-GW renewable energy target, the additional capacities are expected to come from solar (280 gigawatt); coal and other (28 GW); wind (90 GW); and nuclear (around 15 GW).

The Government of India, the Ministry of Power and the Central Electricity Authority, have released the Draft Electricity Bill, which primarily assesses the current supply-demand situation as far as all of the modes of power production as well as supply is concerned.

Importantly, they have also come up with a plan to address the 500-gigawatt renewable energy requirements that India will have by year 2030.

By the year 2027, the peak demand is expected to be almost 272 GW. The government has also identified the various steps and modes of power supply needed to meet the demand.

So by 2027, India will need an additional 33 GW of coal-fired energy — this is something of a surprise given the fact that India is looking to increase its renewable thrust.

For 2032, another 18 GW of conventional supply is required, where coal will have an input of almost 9 GW. By 2032, wind is expected to provide 53 gigawatt of supply required, solar 147 gigawatt and others around 11 gigawatt.