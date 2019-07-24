Doorstep fuel delivery might soon to be a reality

Soon you'll be able to order diesel at your doorstep, as CNBCTV8 learns oil marketing companies (OMCs) have been asked by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to issue guidelines by August, and target as many as 500 doorstep deliveries in various cities by the end of FY20.

This idea of home delivery of fuel was announced in April 2017 by Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan but so far oil marketing companies have only been allowed to deliver diesel by Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation (PESO) in 30 locations as pilot projects.

"Arrival of doorstep delivery of fuel, even if it’s diesel, will bring much-needed decongestion at fuel retail outlets and keep large vehicles like buses and trucks at bay during peak hours, which will not only save fuel but also help reduce pollution and traffic issues in the big cities," said an industry expert.

It is expected that OMCs like IOCL, HPCL and BPCL may firm up on necessary guidelines for doorstep delivery of fuel by August and soon advertise tenders for the same.

"Implementation is a challenge due to safety issues. However, we are hopeful startups will come up with innovative solutions within the prescribed guidelines as fuel retailers are not interested in investing in the doorstep delivery of fuel," said an OMC official who asked not to be named.

According to PESO, startups have been advised to be under the supervision of OMCs for doorstep fuel delivery, interests have also come in from private fuel retailers like RIL and Nayara Energy, even though dealers of OMCs are wary of doorstep fuel delivery.