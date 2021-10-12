Don’t sell unallocated power for gains: Centre warns states

the power ministry has written to states, warning against selling the unallocated power generated by the central units in the exchanges at a higher price.

India's coal stocks are at critical levels and states are sounding the alarm over possible blackouts. After Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the crisis on Monday, the power and coal secretaries will be making a presentation to the PMO regarding coal supplies later today.

Even as the coal shortage continues to constrain power generation, the Centre is now targeting states for the sale of unallocated power. CNBC-TV18 has learned that the power ministry has written to states, warning against selling the unallocated power generated by the central units in the exchanges at a higher price for gains.

The Centre provides 15 percent of power for meeting shortages to the needy states to meet the requirement of power of the consumers.

CNBC-TV18 has learned that three particular states are on the radar for selling unallocated power in the exchange. "In case any state is found that they are not serving their consumers and selling power in the power exchanges at higher rate, the unallocated power of such states shall be withdrawn and allocated to other needy states, the statement added.," the ministry said.