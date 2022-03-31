Domestic gas prices hiked; ONGC, Reliance to get record rates

The price of gas from regulated fields of state-owned ONGC and Oil India Ltd will rise to a record USD 6.10 per million British thermal unit from the current USD 2.90, according to a notification issued by the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC).

The government on Thursday more than doubled the price of domestically produced natural gas for the six months beginning April 1 on the back of a spike in global energy rates.
The rate paid for difficult fields like deepwater will rise to USD 9.92 for April-September from USD 6.13 per mmBtu, it said.
