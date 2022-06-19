Domestic coal production up 28% as on June 16; sufficient stock for 24 days of power sector requirement

The domestic coal production continues to increase in the present financial year after setting a record of 777 Million Tons (MT) in 2021-22. As of June 16, 2022, coal production by Coal India Ltd (CIL) is 28 percent higher than it was a year ago in the same period, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement. For the present financial year, the domestic coal output target is 911 MT, up 17.2 percent over the previous year., the ministry said.

As of June 16, 2022, the coal stock at different domestic coal mines is more than 52 MT, which is sufficient for about 24 days requirement of power plants, the Ministry said.

"During the monsoon, despite having high coal stock at mine ends, the coal companies face problems in transporting coal to the sidings due to flooding of mines and the wet coal jamming the Coal Handling Plants conveyor systems. However, coal supplies from CIL and other domestic sources are sufficient to ensure that there is adequate coal at the power plants during the monsoon season," the Ministry said.

Domestic coal production increased 28.6 percent to 137.85 MT as of May 31, 2022, over last year's level of 104.83 MT, the Coal Ministry said, adding that this pattern is being maintained in June 2022 as well.

The Ministry added that 2021-2022 saw the lowest coal import in the last eight years as the coal imports for blending by the Domestic Coal Based (DCB) power plants dropped to 8.11MT. Between 2016-17 and 2019-20, the Imported Coal-Based (ICB) power plants imported over 45 MT of coal each year, the Ministry said.

However, in 2021-22, coal imports by ICB power plants fell to their lowest level of 18.89 MT, and generation from these plants fell to 39.82 BU, compared to the 100+ BU that these plants had been generating for some time, the Ministry said. Due to the high price of imported coal, their production remains low this year as well, the statement said.

In the last five years, the coal-based power generation has grown at a CAGR of 1.82 percent, whereas the domestic coal supply to the power sector had grown at a CAGR of 3.26 percent, the Ministry said, adding that the coal supply to the power sector has outpaced the growth in coal-based power generation and continues to do so in the present year too.

"In 2021-22, coal supply from CIL to the DCB power plants has been more than the supply required to be made under Fuel Supply Agreement (FSA). With increased production, the rake supply from CIL to the power sector has also been at an all-time high," the Ministry said.