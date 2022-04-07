Domestic coal-based generation strong; supply likely to improve in few months

IEX, the country’s largest electricity exchange surged to its highest level in 13 years, reflecting a steep rise in the demand for power. To discuss the latest developments in the space, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Sumit Kishore, Executive Director-Capital Goods, Power & Infrastructure, Axis Capital, and R Lakshmanan, Executive Director, REC.

First up, Kishore pointed out that we are in the middle of a storm right now. He stressed that coal availability was at its lowest in a decade at March-end. Owing to demand, there’s been a spike in imported coal and gas prices as well. He highlighted that domestic coal-based generation has been strong and that coal is here to stay. He believes coal-based capacities are unlikely to shut down.

He said, “We are seeing a situation where domestic coal-based generation is witnessing strong growth. For the first time in a decade perhaps, we had a situation on IEX where actually supply of electricity was less than demand and that also triggered a surge in merchant power prices.”

Lakshmanan of REC, pointed out that there’s been a lot of pent-up demand in the system. He believes coal supply and generation are likely to improve over the next few months.

“There has been a lot of pent-up demand which has come on to the system that has created a spike in recent times, but as we progress it is likely that over the next 2-3 weeks' time, the coal supply and the generation are likely to improve; that should help soothe the heated up power market,” he said.

