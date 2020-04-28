Business Discoms owe Rs 92,693 cr to power producers in February Updated : April 28, 2020 02:45 PM IST At present, the central government has given leeway to discoms for paying dues to gencos in view of the lockdown to contain COVID-19 across the country. The government has also waived the penal charges for late payment of dues in a directive issued earlier last month. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365