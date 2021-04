The outstanding overdues of power distribution utilities fell by over Rs 15,118 crore to Rs 74,510 crore in March this year, as compared to the preceding month, mainly due to the release of the second tranche of liquidity infusion package, according to PFC Consulting Ltd data. The overdue amount stood at Rs 89,628 crore in February.

The power producers give 45 days to power distribution utilities (discoms) to pay bills for the electricity supply. After that, the outstanding dues become overdue and generators charge penal interest on that in most cases. In May 2020, the government announced Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion for discoms under which these utilities would get loans at economical rates from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC Ltd.