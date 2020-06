State power distribution companies (discoms) may owe lenders a staggering Rs 4.5 lakh crore by the end of the financial year, which is 30 percent more than the last fiscal, CRISIL said in a recent report.

The surge in debt is mainly due to weak power demand and high cash losses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the report said. However, the Centre’s recent Rs 90,000 crore liquidity line can reduce the dues of gencos, which would be a temporary stitch at best.

Only one in five discoms is capable of servicing debt through own cash flows and budgeted subsidies as of today, the report noted. It added that the scenario would worsen this fiscal.

Naveen Vaidyanathan, Associate Director at CRISIL Ratings said, "Next fiscal, as demand improves and distribution losses reduce, the operating gap could narrow to 66 paise. We have baked in a tariff hike of 2 percent – the average of the past three fiscals – into this calculus. However, to fully recover higher costs due to incremental borrowings, the tariff hike needs to be 300 bps more, or 5 percent."

The higher cash losses could lead to payables re-inflating sans incremental funding or state support, CRISIL said. In fact, cash losses this fiscal may almost double to Rs 58,000 crore over last fiscal, despite higher subsidy support from state governments, said Manish Gupta, Senior Director at CRISIL Ratings.

A study of 34 state discoms (from 15 states) that account for over 80 percent of India’s power demand, shows that such a material increase in debt would deteriorate the credit profile of discoms and make structural reforms critical for their sustainability.

Power demand has fallen by one fifth on-year basis in April and May combined. And while there are signs of a gradual recovery, all-India power demand could be lower by 2 percent, or 31 billion units, this fiscal.

The decline in demand is mainly due to industrial and commercial consumers, who pay 50-100 percent more and cross-subsidise domestic and agricultural consumers – have been the worst hit due to the lockdown, CRISIL explained.