Power distribution companies in Delhi -- Tata Power-Delhi Distribution Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited -- have denied the reports of power cut in the city and maintained that they continue to supply electricity to consumers without any disruption.

Amid the nationwide lockdown in the country over coronavirus which came into effect on March 22, reports emerged that people are leaving cities for their respective villages since electricity and water supply was being cut for daily wagers.

Heartbreaking visuals of labourers and daily wage earners scrambling to leave the cities were shared by news channels and on social media amid the lockdown.

The two electricity distribution companies operating in Delhi strongly denied the reports which claimed that the reason behind some leaving Delhi was cut in power supply.

"As an essential service provider, Tata Power-Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) is providing an uninterrupted power supply in its entire area of operation without any distinction... we are committed to power the nation's fight against the corona pandemic," said a Tata Power-DDL spokesperson.

BSES Rajdhani Yamuna highlighted that Since March 22, Delhi’s peak power demand has fallen between 21 percent and over 35 percent on account of nationwide lockdown but it maintained that the company is committed to a reliable supply in the national capital.

"All BSES consumers (over 43 lakhs) are getting uninterrupted and reliable power supply," said a BSES spokesperson.