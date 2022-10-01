Commercial LPG cylinder prices in Delhi slashed by Rs 25.5 — Check new rates here

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini A 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,859 in Delhi. Find out rates in other metropolitan cities here.

The price of a commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi were reduced by Rs 25.5 with effect from Saturday, October 1. A 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,859, instead of Rs 1,885 in Delhi.

The price of a commercial LPG cylinder in Mumbai were slashed by Rs 32.5 and will now cost Rs 1,811.50. In Kolkata, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,959 and in Chennai, the price dropped by Rs 35.5 to Rs 2,009.50. Rates differ from state to state depending on the local VAT.

Meanwhile, Domestic LPG price continue to remain the same as no change was announced by the Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The rate of a 14.5 kg domestic LPG cylinder price was hiked by Rs 50 per unit on August 1, Times Now reported.

The commercial LPG cylinder prices have been dropping since June this year. It witnessed a hike on May 19 when the prices rose to Rs 2,354 in Delhi, according to the IndianOil website. The prices were then reduced in June to Rs 2,219. It dropped to Rs 2,021 on July 1, to Rs 1,976 on August 1 and then to Rs 1885 on September 1.

While this was for Delhi, the trend was similar in other metropolitan cities — Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.