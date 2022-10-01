    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeenergy News

    Commercial LPG cylinder prices in Delhi slashed by Rs 25.5 — Check new rates here

    Commercial LPG cylinder prices in Delhi slashed by Rs 25.5 — Check new rates here

    Commercial LPG cylinder prices in Delhi slashed by Rs 25.5 — Check new rates here
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    A 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,859 in Delhi. Find out rates in other metropolitan cities here.

    The price of a commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi were reduced by Rs 25.5 with effect from Saturday, October 1. A 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1,859, instead of Rs 1,885 in Delhi.
    The price of a commercial LPG cylinder in Mumbai were slashed by Rs 32.5 and will now cost Rs 1,811.50. In Kolkata, a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,959 and in Chennai, the price dropped by Rs 35.5 to Rs 2,009.50. Rates differ from state to state depending on the local VAT.
    Meanwhile, Domestic LPG price continue to remain the same as no change was announced by the Public sector Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The rate of a 14.5 kg domestic LPG cylinder price was hiked by Rs 50 per unit on August 1, Times Now reported.
    The commercial LPG cylinder prices have been dropping since June this year. It witnessed a hike on May 19 when the prices rose to Rs 2,354 in Delhi, according to the IndianOil website. The prices were then reduced in June to Rs 2,219. It dropped to Rs 2,021 on July 1, to Rs 1,976 on August 1 and then to Rs 1885 on September 1.
    While this was for Delhi, the trend was similar in other metropolitan cities — Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    DelhiLPGLPG cylinder price

    Previous Article

    Jet fuel price cut by 4.5%, to cost Rs 1,15,520.27 per kl in Delhi

    Next Article

    Natural gas prices hiked by 40% to record levels; CNG, PNG to cost more

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng