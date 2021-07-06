Crude prices to climb higher in the coming months, says energy expert Narendra Taneja

The crude prices are at 32-month highs on back of failed OPEC+ talks. They failed to meet an agreement for the third time. US inventories declined for six weeks, while the gasoline demand hit high since August 2019.

In the Indian market, the diesel and petrol prices are at all-time highs and could impact economic recovery.

Energy expert Narendra Taneja said looking at the international situation we must be ready for even higher crude oil prices. They may come down for a couple of weeks or months but looking forward for the next 12-24-36 months, we must be prepared for higher prices at around $75 per barrel and not be surprised if they go beyond $80 per barrel and stay there for a long time.

“For the coming three years we are going to see prices moving in only one direction and that is northwards,” said Taneja, adding that back home, we as consumers must be prepared since petrol and diesel are decontrolled commodities, and even if the central government decides to cut excise and state governments follow them in terms of sales tax, I don’t think the relief is going to be significant or sustainable.

“On one hand centre must consider cutting excise by Rs 4-5 and companies may try to do something and if the states follow - so if they work together then they could give a relief of Rs 7-8 per litre on both petrol and diesel ,” said Taneja.

However, I don’t think the centre is going to do anything of that sort before Dussera or before economy is in slightly better shape. States too will not do anything unless the centre does something, he said. “So for next three months do not see any light at the end of the tunnel,” he added.

