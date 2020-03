Oil prices fell for a third session on Wednesday with US crude futures tumbling to a 17-year low as coronavirus epidemic brought down demand.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude future was trading at $25.55, down 5.19 percent on Tuesday's close. Price fell to $25.08 per barrel at a point.

Brent crude was trading down 84 cents, or around 3%, at $27.89 a barrel, after dropping to $27.56, its lowest since early 2016.

Coronavirus death toll across the world has gone past 8,000 mark and World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared it as epidemic.