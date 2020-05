Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a one-time emergency fund of Rs 90,000 crore to help state-owned distribution companies (discoms) pay their dues to power generating companies (gencos) and transmission companies (transcos).

The one-time fund will be provided by PFC and REC on certain conditions like introduction of digital payments for consumers, liquidation of state government's dues towards discoms, and reduction in financial and technical losses on account of electricity supply.

RK Singh, Minister for Power and Renewable energy, clarified that the cost of rebate on account of deferment of fixed charges for the commercial and industrial consumers will be borne by the PSUs like NTPC, DVC, and Power Grid for the period of the lockdown.

"We are deferring the fixed charges on the power not drawn, you see as per the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) if you do not draw power according to the agreement you have to pay a fixed charge. Now, during the lockdown period because the industrial and commercial sectors, the major sectors were locked down therefore that power drawn had come down by about 30 percent almost and discoms had to pay a fixed charge on that."

"We are deferring that fixed charge for the lockdown period, that fixed charge will be paid in three equal installments in the subsequent months without any interest so that is another relief" said Singh.

Another move taken by the government is to provide a discount on power costs from the public sector undertakings (PSUs), gencos, which will be passed on by the discoms to the consumers.

"Central government public sector enterprises like NTPC etc. are giving a sort of discount of about 20-25 percent on the power cost for the power drawn during this period," said Singh added.

The minister also pointed out that most states will be seeking for loans that will be offered by PFC, REC as that are attractive for the states to reduce their outstanding burden. He also added that the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) limit will not be an issue for the states requiring the loan.

"As far as the state guarantees are concerned there are separate FRBM limits for that and if they need, if any state needs any sort of expansion in the FRBM limit for giving guarantees, the central government will make that expansion available."

"The permission is granted by a central government, so we have already alerted the finance ministry to this and any state which needs that expansion of that limit for being able to give guarantee they will get that."

On being asked how will the government ensure that states adhere to conditions laid down for loans taken from REC, PFC as the same states in the past have not been able to achieve any targets under Ujjwal Discom Assurance Yojana (UDAY) scheme launched in 2015, he said, "For that, we have put in place 2-3 methodologies. One is that any borrowing from PFC and REC will have to meet the new prudential norms. Under the new prudential norms they have to take steps to make sure that they pay their subsidies on time, they will have to take steps to ensure that the government departments pay on time."