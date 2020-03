Ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) has written to all the state chief secretaries seeking smooth and uninterrupted power flow across the states as electricity generation including renewable energy is part of essential service.

Renewable energy companies, meanwhile, say that though there has been some disruption on the movement of manpower at project locations the bigger worry is of working capital in the light of lockdown due to Covid-19, as the process of receiving payment from the state distribution companies may get further delayed due to tedious system in place.

MNRE has also issued a notification asking for an extension of the timeline for renewable energy project completion and citation of force majeure due to Covid-19 lockdown in India.

Renewable companies are of the view that though there has been a disruption in manpower at project sites, investment in technology and less manual intervention has led to minimum impact on the operation of these energy plants.

They say the main concern is that lockdown due to Covid-19 may further delay payments from Discoms.

“Current debt has to be paid to the banks from revenue but the process of getting payment involves various steps which require many checks from discoms. With lockdown in place we fear this may lead to delay in payments. Renewable sector has a challenge of working capital, even though force majeure is in place, the lockdown due to Covid-19 will have its impact” said Ashish Khanna, MD, Tata Power Solar.