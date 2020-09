With India's plans to become "self-reliant" and boost manufacturing, Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh in a conversation with CNBCTV-18 has said, "The cost of power across the world and in India is nearing the international average and it has to be much less if we want to attract industrial activity. We also need to do away with additional surcharges if we want to stay competitive. Even if cross-subsidy is moderated, the power of cost will come down but it is not going to come down all of a sudden, we plan to reduce cross-subsidy to 20 percent in the next five years."

When asked if the government is looking to bring electricity under the ambit of GST he said, "We need the concurrence of a large number of states to bring power under GST."

RK Singh has been vocal on the issue of reducing imports of power and solar equipment, which are imported from China. With the government's thrust on 'vocal for local' manufacturing hubs are being planned for various sectors including power and solar equipment.

"We are setting up manufacturing zones for power in different corners of the country. The states that will offer land and power at lesser prices will secure manufacturing zones. The state governments will have to compete with each other on costs. One of India's biggest imports is solar cells and panels. After interacting with the industry, we have an indication that 8,500 MW of cells, modules can be set up. We have identified land beside ports in order to set up industrial zones, Himachal Pradesh has identified 1,400 acres for manufacturing zones," he said.

The power sector is sensitive and is vulnerable to cyberattacks, hence, the government has identified about 30 items that need to be imported and the rest can be manufactured in India.

In May 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced Rs 90,000 crore liquidity infusion for cash strapped electricity distribution companies. The demand from state-owned discoms under the scheme saw an application for Rs 1.6 lakh crore of which Rs 68,000 crore has been sanctioned by PFC, REC so far.

"The discoms which will make losses year after year will not qualify for lending, it will have to lay down a trajectory for loss-reductions. The loss-reductions will help us to finance these discoms. It is incorrect to say that all government discoms are inefficient or loss-making and it is possible for state-government-owned discoms to do well, several states have cut down losses radically. Manipur brought down losses from 53% to between 17-18%. Having said that what we have observed is that privatisation of discoms has helped to bring down losses significantly," said Singh.