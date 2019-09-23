Business
Corporate tax cut: Here’s how oil PSUs will benefit
Updated : September 23, 2019 04:55 PM IST
The tax cut is a positive surprise for oil PSUs as there was an expectation of a divestment announcement
Gas majors will also get some breathing room as the average effective tax rates in the sector is around 33-35 percent
