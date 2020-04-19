  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Investors get richer by Rs 2.83 lakh crore on RBI booster shot
Dow futures rally more than 800 points after Gilead coronavirus drug reportedly shows effectiveness
Rupee opens 30 paise higher at 76.56 against dollar
Home Energy
Energy

Coronavirus lockdown: Cabinet likely to okay package for power discoms reeling under revenue loss

Updated : April 19, 2020 12:02 PM IST

The payment of dues would help distribution companies (discoms) to increase their electricity load (supplies) and ensure 24x7 uninterrupted power supply.
According to government data, discoms owe Rs 92,602 crore to power generation companies (gencos) as of February this year.
A report by industry body CII had said discoms are likely to suffer a net revenue loss of around Rs 30,000 crore and liquidity crunch of about Rs 50,000 crore due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.
Coronavirus lockdown: Cabinet likely to okay package for power discoms reeling under revenue loss

You May Also Like

HDFC Bank's MD CEO shortlist for Puri's successor has 1 external, 2 internal names

HDFC Bank's MD CEO shortlist for Puri's successor has 1 external, 2 internal names

NDMC slaps Rs 1K fine for spitting or urinating in public spaces

NDMC slaps Rs 1K fine for spitting or urinating in public spaces

Air India opens booking for select domestic flights from May 4, international flights from June 1

Air India opens booking for select domestic flights from May 4, international flights from June 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement