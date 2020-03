While the sector has not been making headlines as one of the big casualties of the COVID-19 fallout, power companies will see a severe knock to their revenues in March and April.

Power generation declined by 4 percent year-on-year in the first fifteen days of March, and the trend is likely to worsen with the nationwide lockdown which began from the midnight of March 25.

Analysts estimate that the decline in power demand on account of Janata Curfew on March 22 was about 13 percent with peak demand declining to 135 GW as compared to 166 GW last year.

Industry captains expect the downtrend to continue well into April because of the shutdown of all non-essential manufacturing. The increase in household demand will not be able to make up for fall in industrial demand, they say.

Weakness in power demand is underscored by the spot power price which has declined to 1.95 rupee per unit. This compares with an average spot price of 3.12 per unit in March 2019. The volume of spot power through IEX also contracted for March 25 by 43 percent year-on-year at 77.5 million units. This comes at a time when the power sector had just started showing signs of recovery. There was a marginal expansion in January and February after five consecutive months of decline in power generation.

While there are temporary demand side challenges, supply side constraints continue to linger. As of January this year, the total outstanding dues of the distribution companies to generation companies stand at Rs 88,250 crore as compared to Rs 67012 crore last year. Analysts worry that with most state governments strapped for cash, the situation is unlikely to improve in the near term.