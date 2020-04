States like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra have given some relief to electricity consumers as the country remains under a nation-wide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The three states have allowed for a payment extension of electricity bills generated during the lockdown period.

The UP government announced on April 1 that it has extended the payment deadline for electricity bills generated between March 1 and April 14 to April 30. It has also assured that there will be no surcharge on late payment and consumers will get a 1% rebate on payment made by the due date.

Similarly, Gujarat has extended the electricity bill payment deadline to May 15 and on April 1, the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) kept the tariff unchanged for FY21. Moreover, GERC has given additional relief to those belonging to below poverty line (BPL) by providing them with concessional tariff that will reduce their bills by 30 percent. The tariff for agricultural consumers for irrigation purposes has been lowered to 80 paise from Rs 1.50 per unit.