Commercial coal auction day 3: JSPL places highest bid for Gare Palma 4/1

Updated : November 04, 2020 04:01 PM IST

Jindal Power bids highest for Gare Palma 4/1 at 25 percent revenue sharing.
JMS Mining bids highest for Urban North at 9.5 percent revenue sharing.
Boulder stone Mart Pvt bids highest for Gotitoria East and West at 54 percent revenue sharing.
