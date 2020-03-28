  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Energy
Energy

COIVD-19: Power ministry relaxes payment security mechanism for discoms to ensure 24/7 supply

Updated : March 28, 2020 02:44 PM IST

With lockdown in place, electricity consumers may not be able to pay bills in time, which may create liquidity issues for discoms.
To reduce the burden on discoms in view of the current crisis, the government has given three month's moratorium on payments to generation and transmission companies.
At the end of January, 2020 discoms have Rs 88,311 crore as outstanding to power generating companies.
COIVD-19: Power ministry relaxes payment security mechanism for discoms to ensure 24/7 supply

You May Also Like

Coffee Day repays Rs 1,644 crore to 13 lenders after Blackstone deal

Coffee Day repays Rs 1,644 crore to 13 lenders after Blackstone deal

Coronavirus crisis: Monitor all 1.5 mln who have returned from foreign countries, centre tells states

Coronavirus crisis: Monitor all 1.5 mln who have returned from foreign countries, centre tells states

Delhi coronavirus cases now at 39, Kejriwal says SOP ready to handle 1,000 cases per day

Delhi coronavirus cases now at 39, Kejriwal says SOP ready to handle 1,000 cases per day

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement