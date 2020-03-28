Energy
COIVD-19: Power ministry relaxes payment security mechanism for discoms to ensure 24/7 supply
Updated : March 28, 2020 02:44 PM IST
With lockdown in place, electricity consumers may not be able to pay bills in time, which may create liquidity issues for discoms.
To reduce the burden on discoms in view of the current crisis, the government has given three month's moratorium on payments to generation and transmission companies.
At the end of January, 2020 discoms have Rs 88,311 crore as outstanding to power generating companies.