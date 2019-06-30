#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Coal supply by CIL to power sector drops 3% in April-May

Updated : June 30, 2019 04:25 PM IST

The country's top dry-fuel miner CIL had supplied 83.1 MT of coal in April-May period of FY18, according to government data.
In May, coal dispatch by CIL dropped 4.9 percent to 40.6 million tonnes from 42.7 MT in May 2017-18.
The Centre had earlier said that no power plant was facing fuel shortages, adding that none of the thermal power plants have reported any loss of generation due to supply constraints.
