Coal supply by CIL to power sector drops 3% in April-May

Supply of coal to the power sector by state-owned Coal India Limited (CIL) declined by 2.6 percent to 80.9 million tonnes in the first two months of the ongoing fiscal, government data showed.

This comes amid coal imports rising 12.9 percent to 235.2 million tonnes (MT) in FY19 over 208.2 MT imported in FY18.

The country's top dry-fuel miner CIL had supplied 83.1 MT of coal in April-May period of FY18, according to government data.

In May, coal dispatch by CIL dropped 4.9 percent to 40.6 million tonnes from 42.7 MT in May 2017-18.

Coal supply by SCCL also dropped by 2 percent to 9.4 MT in April-May 2018-19, from 9.6 MT supplied in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

SCCL is a government coal mining company jointly-owned by the Centre and Telangana.

The Centre had earlier said that no power plant was facing fuel shortages, adding that none of the thermal power plants have reported any loss of generation due to supply constraints.