Coal production in India up by 164.58 MT in 5 years; coal imports at 234 MT last year
Updated : November 27, 2019 02:16 PM IST
India had to import 234 MT coal last year for which it lost Rs 1.7 lakh crore foreign exchange.
Coal minister Pralhad Joshi said while there was a positive growth in production in the first quarter of the current year (April- June 19), production has been slipping since July.
Stock at Power House end stands at 22.78 MT as on November 19, 2019, equivalent to 14 days' consumption with 5 power plants under critical list.
